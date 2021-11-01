دليل الشركات
Roofstock
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Roofstock الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Roofstock من $89,550 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $276,375 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Roofstock. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير منتج
Median $187K
عالم بيانات
$164K
استشاري إداري
$172K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مصمم منتجات
$195K
مهندس برمجيات
$89.6K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$276K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Roofstock je مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $276,375. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Roofstock je $179,428.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Roofstock

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Bungalow
  • Zumper
  • realtor.com
  • Flyhomes
  • Knock
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى