Rocket Companies الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Rocket Companies يتراوح من $75,876 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مُوظِّف في الطرف الأدنى إلى $215,735 لـ مدير علوم البيانات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Rocket Companies. آخر تحديث: 8/19/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $131K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مدير المنتج
Median $183K
تطوير الأعمال
$199K

محلل بيانات
$99K
مدير علوم البيانات
$216K
عالم البيانات
$109K
محلل مالي
$119K
الموارد البشرية
$94.5K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$171K
التسويق
$99.5K
مصمم المنتج
$171K
مدير تصميم المنتج
$183K
مُوظِّف
$75.9K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$137K
مهندس حلول
$186K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Rocket Companies هو مدير علوم البيانات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $215,735. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Rocket Companies هو $136,680.

