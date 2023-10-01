دليل الشركات
Rockefeller Capital Management
Rockefeller Capital Management الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Rockefeller Capital Management يتراوح من $164,175 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصرفي استثماري في الطرف الأدنى إلى $199,000 لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Rockefeller Capital Management. آخر تحديث: 7/28/2025

محلل مالي
$181K
مصرفي استثماري
$164K
مهندس برمجيات
$199K

الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Rockefeller Capital Management هو مهندس برمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $199,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Rockefeller Capital Management هو $180,900.

