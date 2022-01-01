دليل الشركات
Riverbed Technology
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Riverbed Technology الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Riverbed Technology من $41,644 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $203,975 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Riverbed Technology. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

أخصائي تكنولوجيا معلومات
Median $96K
مدير منتج
Median $135K
مهندس برمجيات
$41.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$204K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Riverbed Technology هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $203,975. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Riverbed Technology هو $115,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Riverbed Technology

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Circadence
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Interactions
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى