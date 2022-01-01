دليل الشركات
Ritual
Ritual الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ritual يتراوح من $96,768 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس برمجيات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $243,040 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ritual. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مساعد إداري
$112K
التسويق
$102K
عمليات التسويق
$131K

مصمم المنتج
$99.5K
مدير المنتج
$241K
مهندس برمجيات
$96.8K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$243K
الأسئلة الشائعة

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Ritual je مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $243,040. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Ritual je $112,200.

