Rithm Capital
    • حول

    Rithm Capital Corp. is a US-based company that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. The company is a real estate investment trust and is not subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Rithm Capital Corp. was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and was incorporated in 2011.

    rithmcap.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2013
    سنة التأسيس
    7,330
    عدد الموظفين
    $1B-$10B
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

