Rite Aid الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Rite Aid يتراوح من $33,446 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ خدمة العملاء في الطرف الأدنى إلى $271,350 لـ مدير البرامج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Rite Aid. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

تطوير الأعمال
$258K
خدمة العملاء
$33.4K
مدير علوم البيانات
$179K

عالم البيانات
$80.4K
الموارد البشرية
$86.6K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$62.1K
قانوني
$251K
طبيب
$83.3K
مصمم المنتج
$174K
مدير البرامج
$271K
المبيعات
$39.8K
محلل أمن المعلومات
$241K
مهندس برمجيات
$66.2K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$206K
مهندس حلول
$164K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Rite Aid هو مدير البرامج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $271,350. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Rite Aid هو $164,175.

