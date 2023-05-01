دليل الشركات
Ritchie Bros
Ritchie Bros الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ritchie Bros يتراوح من $75,617 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل بيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $170,500 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ritchie Bros. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مدير المنتج
Median $171K
محلل بيانات
$75.6K
التسويق
$78.4K

مهندس برمجيات
$169K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Ritchie Bros هو مدير المنتج بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $170,500. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Ritchie Bros هو $123,620.

