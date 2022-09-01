دليل الشركات
Riskonnect
Riskonnect الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Riskonnect يتراوح من $25,556 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ عالم البيانات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $128,627 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Riskonnect. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $86K
محلل أعمال
$58.8K
خدمة العملاء
$88.2K

عالم البيانات
$25.6K
مدير المنتج
$129K
الأسئلة الشائعة

