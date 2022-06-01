دليل الشركات
Riskified
Riskified الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Riskified من $96,592 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأدنى إلى $206,500 لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Riskified. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $142K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ديف أوبس

المبيعات
Median $207K
تطوير الأعمال
$162K

محلل بيانات
$131K
عالم بيانات
$129K
الموارد البشرية
$96.6K
عمليات التسويق
$118K
مصمم منتجات
$122K
مدير منتج
$173K
مهندس مبيعات
$189K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$199K
مهندس حلول
$159K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Riskified هي المبيعات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $206,500. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Riskified هو $150,508.

