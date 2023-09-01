Rise8 الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب Rise8 من $175,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $211,446 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Rise8. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $175K
مصمم منتجات
$185K
مدير منتج
$211K

الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at Rise8 is مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,446. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise8 is $184,598.

