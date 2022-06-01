دليل الشركات
Rise People
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Rise People الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Rise People من $40,079 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب كاتب إعلاني في الحد الأدنى إلى $118,286 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Rise People. آخر تحديث: 9/18/2025

$160K

احصل على راتبك المستحق، لا تُستغل

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تتجاوز 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً أكثر من 300 ألف دولار). احصل على التفاوض لراتبك أو احصل على مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية من قبل الخبراء الحقيقيين - المُوظِّفين الذين يقومون بذلك يومياً.

كاتب إعلاني
$40.1K
مدير منتج
$60.8K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $96K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $118K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Rise People هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $118,286. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Rise People هو $78,387.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Rise People

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Security Compass
  • Vidyard
  • MessageBird
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى