Rippey AI
    • حول

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2019
    سنة التأسيس
    52
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى