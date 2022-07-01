دليل الشركات
Ridgeline الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ridgeline من $93,465 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $241,200 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ridgeline. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $164K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

خدمة العملاء
$206K
موارد بشرية
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مصمم منتجات
$93.5K
مدير منتجات
$141K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$169K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$241K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ridgeline هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $241,200. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ridgeline هو $164,000.

