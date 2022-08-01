دليل الشركات
rideOS
    • حول

    At rideOS, we are a technology division supporting Gopuff, the leading delivery solution for instant everyday needs. Our team of developers and mobility experts focus on accelerating innovation for Gopuff’s delivery optimization, fulfillment center operations, and other strategic initiatives. We place a strong emphasis on our culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing and are proud to maintain our small startup hustle - while also enjoying the benefits and excitement of Gopuff’s hypergrowth. rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Pittsburgh and Berlin as well.

    http://rideos.ai
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2017
    سنة التأسيس
    50
    عدد الموظفين
    $1M-$10M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

