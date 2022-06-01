دليل الشركات
Ricoh USA
Ricoh USA الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Ricoh USA من $26,547 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تقني معلومات في الحد الأدنى إلى $310,440 لمنصب مدير برامج تقنية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Ricoh USA. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $100K
مهندس أجهزة
$109K
تقني معلومات
$26.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

تسويق
$57.8K
مدير مشاريع
$92.5K
مهندس مبيعات
$30.2K
مهندس حلول
$221K
مدير برامج تقنية
$310K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Ricoh USA هي مدير برامج تقنية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $310,440. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Ricoh USA هو $96,268.

موارد أخرى

