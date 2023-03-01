دليل الشركات
Rice University
Rice University الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Rice University من $32,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $97,013 لمنصب مدير منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Rice University. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $32K

عالم أبحاث

مهندس كيميائي
Median $36K

مهندس البحوث

عالم بيانات
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
مساعد إداري
$48.1K
مهندس طبي حيوي
$51.7K
محلل بيانات
$58.8K
محلل مالي
$77.4K
مهندس جيولوجي
$66.7K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$34.8K
مصمم منتجات
$79.6K
مدير منتجات
$97K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Rice University هي مدير منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $97,013. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Rice University هو $49,910.

