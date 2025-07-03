دليل الشركات
Ricardo
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Ricardo الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Ricardo يتراوح من $8,501 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ باحث تجربة المستخدم في الطرف الأدنى إلى $100,000 لـ مهندس ميكانيكي في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Ricardo. آخر تحديث: 8/25/2025

$160K

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مهندس ميكانيكي
Median $100K
مهندس برمجيات
$34.2K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$8.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
هل مسمى وظيفتك مفقود؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في فتح الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Ricardo هو مهندس ميكانيكي بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $100,000. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Ricardo هو $34,232.

وظائف مميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Ricardo

شركات ذات صلة

  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • شاهد جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى