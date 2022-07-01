دليل الشركات
Rho الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Rho من $100,500 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $201,000 لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Rho. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $201K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

محلل بيانات
$121K
محلل مالي
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

مصمم منتجات
$101K
مدير منتجات
$139K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Rho هي مهندس برمجيات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $201,000. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Rho هو $139,300.

موارد أخرى

