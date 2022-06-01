دليل الشركات
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب RELEX Solutions من $54,378 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,840 لمنصب مهندس مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في RELEX Solutions. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025

مهندس برمجيات
مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس ديف أوبس

مدير العمليات التجارية
خدمة العملاء
محلل بيانات
مدير تصميم المنتجات
مدير منتج
مدير مشروع
المبيعات
مهندس مبيعات
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
مهندس حلول
مدير برنامج تقني
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في RELEX Solutions هي مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $195,840. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في RELEX Solutions هو $107,890.

