RELEX Solutions الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب RELEX Solutions من $54,378 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل بيانات في الحد الأدنى إلى $195,840 لمنصب مهندس مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في RELEX Solutions. آخر تحديث: 9/1/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
