Regrow
Regrow الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Regrow من $132,098 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $223,875 لمنصب الموارد البشرية في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Regrow. آخر تحديث: 10/25/2025

الموارد البشرية
$224K
موظف توظيف
$159K
مهندس برمجيات
$136K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$132K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Regrow هي الموارد البشرية at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $223,875. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Regrow هو $147,668.

