دليل الشركات
Regeneron
Regeneron الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Regeneron من $75,000 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس طبي حيوي في الحد الأدنى إلى $238,085 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Regeneron. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

عالم بيانات
Median $210K
مهندس طبي حيوي
Median $75K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $105K

مهندس تحكم
$89.6K
محلل بيانات
$109K
مدير علوم البيانات
$199K
مهندس كهربائي
$117K
مؤسس
$96.5K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$111K
مدير منتج
$199K
مدير برنامج
$181K
مهندس حلول
$238K
رأسمالي مخاطر
$184K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Regeneron هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $238,085. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Regeneron هو $117,316.

