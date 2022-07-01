دليل الشركات
Reflex Media
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول Reflex Media قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Reflex Media is a business development, branding and marketing agency, providing software development, public relations, digital marketing, advertising, event production, product and content management, and creative services. We started as a startup, so we know how to build businesses from the ground up. We help products reach their market potential by delivering data-driven business strategies, brand incubation and integrated marketing campaigns. Current brands being represented by Reflex Media include SeekingArrangement, WhatsYourPrice, and MissTravel.Our business is always growing and services are ever expanding, and we’re always looking for talented and driven people to join our team.

    http://www.reflexmedia.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2015
    سنة التأسيس
    90
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Reflex Media

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Stripe
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى