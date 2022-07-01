دليل الشركات
Reel FX
    • حول

    Reel FX Animation has created animated content in feature films, television, and groundbreaking entertainment for over 25 years. That experience and passion for animation shines in every frame we produce. Our 500+ team in Dallas, Montréal, and Hollywood has perfected the art of cross-studio collaboration.Original films The Book of Life, Free Birds, and the latest, Rumble, illustrate our longstanding creative obsession. Our artists have received the most prestigious accolades in the industry, including Academy, Golden Globe, Emmy, Annie and Clio Awards.We are artists. We are collaborators. We are Reel FX.Our sister studios include ATK PLN, Flight School Studio and Lodge 26.

    reelfx.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1996
    سنة التأسيس
    350
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

    موارد أخرى