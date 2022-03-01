دليل الشركات
Reckitt
Reckitt الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Reckitt يتراوح من $14,462 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات في الطرف الأدنى إلى $492,450 لـ المبيعات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Reckitt. آخر تحديث: 8/21/2025

$160K

التسويق
Median $161K
محاسب
$127K
محلل أعمال
$20.2K

محلل بيانات
$33.1K
محلل مالي
$28.1K
متخصص تكنولوجيا المعلومات
$14.5K
مستشار إداري
$85.4K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$187K
مدير المنتج
$114K
مدير المشاريع
$31.9K
المبيعات
$492K
مهندس برمجيات
$161K
مهندس حلول
$102K
مدير البرامج التقنية
$93.2K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Reckitt هو المبيعات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $492,450. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Reckitt هو $97,799.

