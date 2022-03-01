دليل الشركات
RealSelf
RealSelf الرواتب

نطاق رواتب RealSelf يتراوح من $105,470 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ محلل أعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $216,240 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في RealSelf. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $148K
محلل أعمال
$105K
التسويق
$113K

مصمم المنتج
$125K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$216K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في RealSelf هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,240. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في RealSelf هو $124,620.

