REA Group
REA Group الرواتب

نطاق رواتب REA Group يتراوح من $76,389 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مصمم المنتج في الطرف الأدنى إلى $144,619 لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في REA Group. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $106K

مهندس برمجيات زمرة خلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مهندس بيانات

مدير المنتج
Median $127K
مصمم المنتج
Median $76.4K

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $131K
محلل بيانات
$100K
عالم البيانات
$119K
مهندس حلول
$145K
الأسئلة الشائعة

موارد أخرى