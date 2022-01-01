R3 الرواتب

دليل الشركات
تتراوح رواتب R3 من $75,661 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $166,787 لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في R3. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $107K

مهندس العملات المشفرة

مصمم منتجات
$75.7K
مدير منتجات
$119K

مبيعات
$167K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في R3 هي مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $166,787. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في R3 هو $118,983.

