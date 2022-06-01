دليل الشركات
R1 RCM
R1 RCM الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب R1 RCM من $18,258 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مدير عمليات الأعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $265,665 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في R1 RCM. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $154K

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مدير عمليات الأعمال
$18.3K
محلل أعمال
$99.5K

عالم بيانات
$131K
محلل مالي
$179K
مصمم منتجات
$134K
مدير منتجات
$35.3K
مدير مشاريع
$135K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$266K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في R1 RCM هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $265,665. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في R1 RCM هو $134,325.

موارد أخرى

