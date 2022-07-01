دليل الشركات
Qventus
Qventus الرواتب

نطاق رواتب Qventus يتراوح من $148,859 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مهندس حلول في الطرف الأدنى إلى $182,910 لـ مدير المنتج في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Qventus. آخر تحديث: 8/6/2025

$160K

خدمة العملاء
$161K
مدير المنتج
$183K
مهندس برمجيات
$176K

مهندس حلول
$149K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Qventus هو مدير المنتج at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $182,910. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Qventus هو $168,589.

