دليل الشركات
Public.com
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Public.com الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Public.com من $152,235 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $169,150 لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Public.com. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
الموارد البشرية
$162K
مصمم منتجات
$169K
مهندس برمجيات
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Public.com هي مصمم منتجات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $169,150. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Public.com هو $161,700.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Public.com

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Yapstone
  • Prosper Marketplace
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Upgrade
  • Credible
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى