Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Prudential Financial من $37,332 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $241,200 لمنصب عمليات التسويق في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Prudential Financial. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مهندس برمجيات
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مطور كمي

عالم بيانات
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
خبير اكتواري
Median $145K

محلل مالي
Median $80K
محلل أعمال
Median $100K
تسويق
Median $165K
مدير منتجات
Median $178K
مدير مشاريع
Median $130K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $210K
تطوير الأعمال
$110K
محلل بيانات
$101K
مدير علوم البيانات
$161K
موارد بشرية
$118K
تقني معلومات
$177K
مصرفي استثماري
$226K
قانوني
$166K
عمليات التسويق
$241K
مصمم منتجات
Median $132K
مسؤول توظيف
Median $122K
مبيعات
$37.3K
محلل أمن سيبراني
$104K
مهندس حلول
$117K
مدير برامج تقنية
$199K
مستثمر رؤوس أموال مخاطرة
$109K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Prudential Financial هي عمليات التسويق at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $241,200. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Prudential Financial هو $131,417.

