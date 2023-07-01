Properly الرواتب

دليل الشركات
نطاق رواتب Properly يتراوح من $66,607 في التعويض الإجمالي سنوياً لـ مدير عمليات الأعمال في الطرف الأدنى إلى $150,750 لـ مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الطرف العلوي. تجمع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة وموثقة من موظفين حاليين وسابقين في Properly. آخر تحديث: 8/24/2025

احصل على الأجر، لا التلاعب

لقد تفاوضنا على آلاف العروض وحققنا بانتظام زيادات تزيد عن 30 ألف دولار (وأحياناً 300 ألف دولار+).احصل على تفاوض على راتبك أو مراجعة سيرتك الذاتية بواسطة خبراء حقيقيين - موظفين توظيف يقومون بذلك يومياً.

مدير عمليات الأعمال
عالم البيانات
مهندس برمجيات
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

مدير هندسة البرمجيات
