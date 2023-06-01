دليل الشركات
Proof Technology
    حول

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2017
    سنة التأسيس
    84
    عدد الموظفين
    $10M-$50M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

