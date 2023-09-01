دليل الشركات
Pocket FM
Pocket FM الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Pocket FM من $7,801 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محلل أعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $99,858 لمنصب مدير هندسة البرمجيات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Pocket FM. آخر تحديث: 11/29/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
مهندس برمجيات
Median $24.5K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مدير منتجات
Median $41.2K
محلل أعمال
$7.8K

مصمم منتجات
$23.1K
مدير برامج
$38.4K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$99.9K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Pocket FM هي مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $99,858. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Pocket FM هو $31,431.

