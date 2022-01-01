دليل الشركات
PNC الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب PNC من $47,760 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب خدمة العملاء في الحد الأدنى إلى $218,900 لمنصب قانوني في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في PNC. آخر تحديث: 11/27/2025

مهندس برمجيات
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

مهندس البرمجيات الخلفية

مهندس البرمجيات الشاملة

مهندس ضمان الجودة (كيو إيه)

مهندس البيانات

مهندس موثوقية الموقع

عالم بيانات
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
مدير منتجات
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
محلل أعمال
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
محلل مالي
Median $105K
مدير مشاريع
Median $90.5K
محلل أمن سيبراني
Median $75K
محلل بيانات
Median $105K
تقني معلومات
Median $116K
مصرفي استثماري
Median $144K
مبيعات
Median $110K
مصمم منتجات
Median $123K
محاسب
$66.7K
مساعد إداري
$70.4K
تطوير الأعمال
$98.5K
خدمة العملاء
$47.8K
مدير علوم البيانات
$186K
موارد بشرية
$206K
قانوني
$219K
مستشار إداري
$49.2K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$75.4K
وكيل عقاري
$116K
مسؤول توظيف
$79.6K
مهندس حلول
$159K

مهندس البيانات المعماري

مهندس الأمان السحابي المعماري

مدير برامج تقنية
$74.7K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$64.7K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في PNC هي قانوني at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $218,900. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في PNC هو $102,856.

موارد أخرى

