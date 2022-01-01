دليل الشركات
التأمين والصحة والعافية
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $900

    $900 per year contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Vision Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Life Insurance

    Equal to base salary

  • Paternity Leave

    6 weeks

  • Sick Time

    6 days

  • Health Insurance

    Two medical options to full-time and part-time employees: Health Choice 1 and Health Choice 2.

  • Maternity Leave

    10 weeks

    • المنزل
  • Company Phones

  • Relocation Bonus

  • Business Travel Insurance

  • Adoption Assistance

    Up to $5,000 for eligible expenses.

    • المالية والتقاعد
  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $4,800

    100% match on the first 4% of base salary PNC also offers a minimum match for eligible employees earning less than $50,000 annually.

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    Allows contributions up to 10% of base salary. 5% discount on purchase price of stock

    • الامتيازات والخصومات
  • Tuition Reimbursement

    Up to $6,000 per year

  • Employee Discount

    • أخرى
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Pension Plan

    Full-time employees are eligible after six months of service; part-time employees are eligible after completing one year of service.

