    At pMD, we’re on a mission to improve the health care experience for everyone by making it easy for providers to deliver, and patients to receive great care, in any setting.With that said, we know that great patient care begins well before the patient steps foot in the door and after they leave. From patient intake to getting paid, pMD has all the tools and services you need to run your medical practice in one place. With fewer systems involved, there is less room for errors, inefficiencies, and headaches all around.

    http://www.pmd.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    1998
    سنة التأسيس
    570
    عدد الموظفين
    $50M-$100M
    الإيرادات المقدرة
    المقر الرئيسي

