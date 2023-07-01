Plural الرواتب

دليل الشركات
الراتب الوسطي في Plural هو $111,561 لمنصب مستشار إداري . يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Plural. آخر تحديث: 11/28/2025

مستشار إداري
$112K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Plural هي مستشار إداري at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $111,561. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Plural هو $111,561.

