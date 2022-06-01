دليل الشركات
PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب PLAYSTUDIOS من $10,251 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأدنى إلى $160,928 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في PLAYSTUDIOS. آخر تحديث: 9/13/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $113K
التسويق
$103K
مدير منتج
$161K

مدير برنامج
$90.5K
مدير مشروع
$39.4K
موظف توظيف
$10.3K
الأسئلة الشائعة

The highest paying role reported at PLAYSTUDIOS is مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,928. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PLAYSTUDIOS is $96,480.

