دليل الشركات
PLAYSTUDIOS
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك
أهم الرؤى
  • ساهم بشيء مفيد حول PLAYSTUDIOS قد يساعد الآخرين (مثل نصائح المقابلات، اختيار الفرق، الثقافة المميزة، إلخ).
    • حول

    Ordinarily, we would devote this space to telling you all the typical things about our innovative company, our experienced management team, and our inspiring culture. But talk is cheap. So instead, we'll let our work speak for us. At the end of the day, it is the ultimate reflection of who we are and what we value. And through this work, we hope that principles like creativity, quality, and fun are seen as more than empty aspirations. We hope that they are recognized as the defining attributes of all that we do.CULTURE:We believe that a company culture is not defined by a brightly colored office, a nice ping pong table, or a well-stocked kitchen. We believe it is revealed in the number of times each day that we laugh out loud, learn something new, get inspired, look forward to a class reunion, take time for lunch, choose the music, test our limits, get what we need, ship something great, recognize our impact, and wake up excited. If that’s not your current career story, then we’d love to have you join ours. TEAM:PLAYSTUDIOS is the banner flown by a tight-knit crew of entrepreneurs, artists, software developers, product managers, and producers. Although we come from different lands and disciplines, we share a passion for our work and a belief in the opportunity we are pursuing.

    playstudios.com
    الموقع الإلكتروني
    2011
    سنة التأسيس
    500
    عدد الموظفين
    المقر الرئيسي

    احصل على الرواتب الموثقة في بريدك الإلكتروني

    اشترك في العروض الموثقة.ستحصل على تفصيل تفاصيل التعويضات عبر البريد الإلكتروني. اعرف المزيد

    هذا الموقع محمي بواسطة ريكابتشا وسياسة الخصوصية و شروط الخدمة الخاصة بجوجل تنطبق.

    الوظائف المميزة

      لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ PLAYSTUDIOS

    الشركات ذات الصلة

    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Databricks
    • Flipkart
    • Facebook
    • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

    موارد أخرى