دليل الشركات
Piano
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Piano الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Piano من $72,360 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $158,893 لمنصب مهندس مبيعات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Piano. آخر تحديث: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مصمم منتجات
$85.9K
مدير منتج
$104K
المبيعات
$74.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
مهندس مبيعات
$159K
مهندس برمجيات
$72.4K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Piano هي مهندس مبيعات at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $158,893. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Piano هو $85,876.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Piano

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Hevo
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى