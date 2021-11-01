دليل الشركات
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Philip Morris International من $13,750 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب محاسب في الحد الأدنى إلى $475,124 لمنصب عمليات الأعمال في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Philip Morris International. آخر تحديث: 11/26/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $70K
محاسب
$13.8K
عمليات الأعمال
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

محلل أعمال
$38.9K
تطوير الأعمال
$206K
عمليات خدمة العملاء
$23.3K
محلل بيانات
$47.6K
مدير علوم البيانات
$267K
محلل مالي
$21.1K
تقني معلومات
$26.2K
تسويق
$23.2K
عمليات التسويق
$82.3K
مهندس ميكانيكي
$47.1K
مدير منتجات
$60.3K
مدير مشاريع
$51.6K
مدير عقارات
$120K
مسؤول توظيف
$92.4K
مبيعات
$49.1K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$124K
مهندس حلول
$110K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$142K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Philip Morris International هي عمليات الأعمال at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $475,124. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Philip Morris International هو $60,300.

