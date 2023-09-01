دليل الشركات
Performics
Performics الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Performics من $6,848 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب التسويق في الحد الأدنى إلى $122,113 لمنصب مدير مشروع في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Performics. آخر تحديث: 10/17/2025

محلل أعمال
$76.5K
التسويق
$6.8K
عمليات التسويق
$85.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
مدير مشروع
$122K
المبيعات
$30.7K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Performics هي مدير مشروع at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $122,113. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Performics هو $76,500.

موارد أخرى