Peapod Digital Labs الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Peapod Digital Labs من $89,550 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب تطوير الأعمال في الحد الأدنى إلى $233,750 لمنصب مدير منتج في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Peapod Digital Labs. آخر تحديث: 8/26/2025

$160K

مهندس برمجيات
Median $132K
مدير منتج
Median $234K
مصمم منتجات
Median $140K

تطوير الأعمال
$89.6K
عالم بيانات
$138K
عمليات التسويق
$130K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$162K
الأسئلة الشائعة

