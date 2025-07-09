دليل الشركات
PCCW
PCCW الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب PCCW من $28,900 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب Information Technologist (IT) في الحد الأدنى إلى $107,535 لمنصب مهندس حلول في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في PCCW. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $67.2K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

محلل أعمال
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

مهندس حلول
$108K
الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في PCCW هي مهندس حلول at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $107,535. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في PCCW هو $64,604.

