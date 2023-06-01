دليل الشركات
Paytient
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Paytient الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Paytient من $110,970 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مصمم منتجات في الحد الأدنى إلى $261,300 لمنصب موظف توظيف في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Paytient. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

مصمم منتجات
$111K
مدير مشروع
$174K
موظف توظيف
$261K

مهندس برمجيات
$185K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$174K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Paytient هي موظف توظيف at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $261,300. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Paytient هو $174,125.

