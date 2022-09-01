دليل الشركات
Payscale
Payscale الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Payscale من $80,400 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب المبيعات في الحد الأدنى إلى $193,463 لمنصب Cybersecurity Analyst في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Payscale. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

مهندس برمجيات
Median $118K
رئيس الموظفين
$151K
التسويق
$155K

مدير منتج
Median $121K
المبيعات
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $175K
مهندس حلول
$160K
ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Payscale هي Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $193,463. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Payscale هو $153,425.

