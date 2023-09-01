دليل الشركات
PayPay
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

PayPay الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب PayPay من $62,764 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب مهندس برمجيات في الحد الأدنى إلى $116,063 لمنصب عالم بيانات في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في PayPay. آخر تحديث: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $62.8K

مهندس أندرويد

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مدير منتج
Median $88.6K
عالم بيانات
Median $116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
مصمم منتجات
$99.5K
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
$106K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في PayPay هي عالم بيانات بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $116,063. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في PayPay هو $99,500.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ PayPay

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • LinkedIn
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Tesla
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى