دليل الشركات
Payoneer
تعمل هنا؟ اطلب شركتك

Payoneer الرواتب

تتراوح رواتب Payoneer من $20,913 في إجمالي التعويض سنوياً لمنصب عمليات الأفراد في الحد الأدنى إلى $885,550 لمنصب باحث تجربة المستخدم في الحد الأقصى. يجمع موقع Levels.fyi رواتب مجهولة ومُوثقة من الموظفين الحاليين والسابقين في Payoneer. آخر تحديث: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
مهندس برمجيات
Median $115K

مهندس برمجيات الواجهة الخلفية

مهندس برمجيات متكامل

مدير منتج
Median $118K
محلل بيانات
Median $85K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
مدير هندسة البرمجيات
Median $179K
محاسب
$60.9K
مدير العمليات التجارية
$78.3K
تطوير الأعمال
$184K
محلل مالي
$358K
Information Technologist (IT)
$98.7K
عمليات الأفراد
$20.9K
مصمم منتجات
$72.4K
مدير برنامج
$120K
مدير مشروع
$147K
موظف توظيف
$42.5K
إجمالي المكافآت
$40.9K
باحث تجربة المستخدم
$886K
لا تجد مسماك الوظيفي؟

ابحث عن جميع الرواتب في صفحة التعويضات أو أضف راتبك للمساعدة في إلغاء قفل الصفحة.


الأسئلة الشائعة

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Payoneer هي باحث تجربة المستخدم at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $885,550. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Payoneer هو $106,605.

الوظائف المميزة

    لم يتم العثور على وظائف مميزة لـ Payoneer

الشركات ذات الصلة

  • Uber
  • Tesla
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • PayPal
  • مشاهدة جميع الشركات ➜

موارد أخرى